Short Interest in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Decreases By 26.9%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,570.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,223 shares of company stock worth $310,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. State Street Corp increased its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

