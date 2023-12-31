Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Declines By 24.0%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

NEGG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

