Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Declines By 22.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $19.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

About Nippon Electric Glass

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.