Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Declines By 22.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $19.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.19.
About Nippon Electric Glass
