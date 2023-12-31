Short Interest in Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Declines By 26.3%

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OMTK remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Omnitek Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Omnitek Engineering Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnitek Engineering
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.