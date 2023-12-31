Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 22.1%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 367,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,753. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

