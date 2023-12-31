Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 26.5%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $34.19.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.