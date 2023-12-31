Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 27.1%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,394,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,744,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Paladin Energy Price Performance
Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 39,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.