Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 27.1%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,394,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,744,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 39,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

