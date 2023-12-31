Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Grows By 183.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

PYNKF stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

