Short Interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Decreases By 19.9%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $122.12. 524,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,940 shares of company stock worth $4,767,962. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Eisler Capital US LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.