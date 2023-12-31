Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 27.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
RAIFF remained flat at $19.90 during midday trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.