Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 27.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

RAIFF remained flat at $19.90 during midday trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

