Short Interest in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Drops By 23.9%

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RBA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 554,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

