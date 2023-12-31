Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Drops By 22.8%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 5,202 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $50,459.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

