Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Declines By 21.6%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

