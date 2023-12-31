Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Declines By 21.6%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.31.
About Russel Metals
