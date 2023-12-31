Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Grows By 51.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Up 21.0 %
Siyata Mobile stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $204.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.21.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($21.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
