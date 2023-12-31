Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rises By 166.7%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,920 ($24.40) to GBX 1,980 ($25.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
