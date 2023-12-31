Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Increases By 60.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in So-Young International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,174. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.96.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.81 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

