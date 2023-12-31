Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases By 143.6%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 5,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

