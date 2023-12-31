Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases By 143.6%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 5,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.