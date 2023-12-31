Short Interest in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Increases By 31.6%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 828,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SpartanNash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 153,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,531. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.61.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.49%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.