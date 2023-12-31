Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Increases By 50.0%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.95 on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

