Short Interest in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Declines By 23.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 12,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Stock Down 8.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,660,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,261,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,350. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $348.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Standard Lithium will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

