Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 71.7%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Shares of STLJF stock remained flat at $58.03 during trading on Friday. 1,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
About Stella-Jones
