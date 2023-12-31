Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 71.7%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of STLJF stock remained flat at $58.03 during trading on Friday. 1,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.