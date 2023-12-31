Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Increases By 27.2%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.2 days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $8.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

