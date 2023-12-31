Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 85.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

