Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Increases By 106.2%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,200 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the November 30th total of 715,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,752.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.