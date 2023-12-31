Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 88.4%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SPCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,926. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

