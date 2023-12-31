Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Decreases By 30.5%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 14,815 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 18,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $75,033.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,996,980.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,115 shares of company stock valued at $221,997 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 433.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 111.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 150,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,266. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

