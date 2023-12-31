Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Declines By 44.6%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALKW remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 640.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

