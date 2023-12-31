Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Expands By 42.0%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tarena International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

