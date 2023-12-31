Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Rises By 50.0%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 672,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 261,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $1,539,000.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ THWWW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,013. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.