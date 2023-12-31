Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Declines By 35.0%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,455,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 5,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tencent Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,916. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. Tencent has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Tencent had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

