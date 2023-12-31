Short Interest in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Rises By 38.3%

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 309.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32,068 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the second quarter worth $774,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

