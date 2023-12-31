Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expands By 25.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 1,365,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

