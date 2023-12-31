Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Expands By 29.6%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
