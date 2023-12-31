Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Grows By 22.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,749.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

TGSNF stock remained flat at $12.91 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets cut Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Stories

