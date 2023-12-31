Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Grows By 28.6%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 61,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DXYN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 106,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The business had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

