Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Increases By 27.2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,910,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 19,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 5,537,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

