Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Declines By 35.0%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 279,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 268,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,793. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter worth $257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 11.7% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

