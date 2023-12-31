Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Drops By 28.6%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOIIW remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

