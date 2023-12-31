Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Drops By 28.6%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of TOIIW remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About Oncology Institute
