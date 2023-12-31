Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 120.7%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ThermoGenesis Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on THMO
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
