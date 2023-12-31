Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 120.7%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

In other news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,663.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

