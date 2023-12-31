Short Interest in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Decreases By 42.2%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 197,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.05.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
