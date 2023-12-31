Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Drops By 44.4%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

