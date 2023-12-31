Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Drops By 44.4%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.17.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
