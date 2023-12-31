Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rises By 33.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 893.0 days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $37.65 on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.
About TOD’S
