Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Expands By 46.2%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

TYTMF stock remained flat at $12.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

About Tokyo Tatemono

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

