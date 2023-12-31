Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Expands By 160.0%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
Shares of NDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $32.84.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.