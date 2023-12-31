Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Expands By 160.0%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

