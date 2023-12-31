Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Expands By 26.9%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 633,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 1,057,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $190,353.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,661,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Treasure Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,958. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.60.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 615.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Treasure Global will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

