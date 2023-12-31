Short Interest in Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Decreases By 57.9%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Down 10.0 %

CANN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 417,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Trees has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Trees alerts:

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 58.86% and a negative return on equity of 385.42%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.