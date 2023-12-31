Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Increases By 100.0%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truxton Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRUX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68. Truxton has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Truxton Announces Dividend

Truxton Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.