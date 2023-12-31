Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Grows By 60.3%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TWIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc Stock Up 1.0 %

TWIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.88. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

