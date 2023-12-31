Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Decreases By 38.3%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 35,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UUGRY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.34) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UUGRY

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.