Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 72.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 101,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,473. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
WEED Company Profile
